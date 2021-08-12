DXdao (DXD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $377,637.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $377,637.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $432.71 or 0.00975451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00331372 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

