Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.93. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 23,263 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

