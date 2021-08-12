Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.93. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 23,263 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
