DZ Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €90.00 Price Target

DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of NDA opened at €75.26 ($88.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a one year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.33.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

