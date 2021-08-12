Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

