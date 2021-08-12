Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 282.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.