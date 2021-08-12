easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 18 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 828.60 ($10.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

