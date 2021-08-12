easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 18 Shares

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 828.60 ($10.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.