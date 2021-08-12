Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $185.00 at Argus

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

