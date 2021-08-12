Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $186.00 at UBS Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.33.

ETN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

