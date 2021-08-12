eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 247,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.