Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. 57,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.