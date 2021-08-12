eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Head-To-Head Comparison

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% eHealth 4.23% 3.16% 2.46%

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRP Group and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 eHealth 0 4 5 0 2.56

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. eHealth has a consensus target price of $79.22, indicating a potential upside of 67.45%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than BRP Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 23.47 -$8.65 million $0.20 168.20 eHealth $582.77 million 2.12 $45.45 million $1.69 27.99

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. eHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

