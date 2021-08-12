eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.74

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 7755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

