Electromed, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 58,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Electromed by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,700 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

