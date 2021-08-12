Elie Melhem Sells 1,514 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,091. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.