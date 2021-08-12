Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.34. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 171,824 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.