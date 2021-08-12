Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Eltek stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 25,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of -2.65. Eltek has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

