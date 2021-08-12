Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 1,920,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.