Eminer (EM) Trading 47.3% Higher This Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Eminer has a market cap of $7.90 million and $2.55 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

