Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.54.

NYSE:EDR traded down 0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,354. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.53.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.