Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.42

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 556584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.