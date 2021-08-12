Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 20,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.