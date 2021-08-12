Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
ENR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 20,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.