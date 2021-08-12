Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Acquires 5,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford D. Whitehurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00.

Shares of ET opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.