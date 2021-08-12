Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.48 ($13.50).

Several analysts have issued reports on ENI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.22. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of -148.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

