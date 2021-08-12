Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.67 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$271.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

