Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd Purchases 10,383 Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MAYS stock remained flat at $$33.21 on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806. The company has a market cap of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J.W. Mays, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.