Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,239. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

