Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,204,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,092. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.