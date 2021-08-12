Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.