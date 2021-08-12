Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Outfront Media by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Outfront Media by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

