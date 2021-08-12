Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47. Cognex has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cognex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

