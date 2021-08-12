Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.