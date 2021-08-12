Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $30.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
