EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.96. 22,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

