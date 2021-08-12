Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETTYF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF stock remained flat at $$32.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.