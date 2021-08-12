Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $342,403.75 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $342,403.75 and $18,782.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.38 or 0.06951510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00135901 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,976,912 coins and its circulating supply is 184,947,499 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

