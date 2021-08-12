Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

