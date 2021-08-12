EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

