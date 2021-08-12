Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,186. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

