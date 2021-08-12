Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 455,977 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

