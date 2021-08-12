Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,595. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

