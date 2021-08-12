Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

XGN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.