Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

XELA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 133,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,390,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.