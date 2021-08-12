EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

EXFO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in EXFO in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

