Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

EXETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3812 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

