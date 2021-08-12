Fair Isaac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,611% compared to the typical volume of 673 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,023. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.80. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.