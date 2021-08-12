Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,998. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.