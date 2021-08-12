Falcon Project (FNT) Trading Down 5% This Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $3,838.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.01 or 0.99652750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00856839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

