Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 12,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,511. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.