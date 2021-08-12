FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 11,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,011. The company has a market cap of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12).

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

