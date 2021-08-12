Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.08).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385. The firm has a market cap of C$234.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.37.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

