Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $93,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $575,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.